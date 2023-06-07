Skip to Content
Rain showers exits our region Wednesday, chance of thunderstorms in Ventura County

Unsettled weather will continue today as the low-pressure system is leaving our region. The strong onshore flow will keep a cooler air mass in place into early next week, with extensive low cloud cover and possible drizzle during the morning hours.

There is a chance of thunderstorms in Ventura County. The peak rain rates are between a quarter to half an inch. Winds could get as gusty as 40 MPH, and small hail at a pea size.

The onshore flow will bring lots of moisture to our region. Temperatures could be in the 50s and 60s, depending on where you are.

Some weakening of onshore flow will occur late today through Thursday as a shortwave ridge pops up between two different troughs in the broader circulation. As a result, better clearing of low clouds is possible on Thursday.

By Friday, the marine layer will deepen once again. The June gloom pattern will continue for the rest of the week. Another low-pressure system moving over the region will bring the possibility of mainly mountain showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

