Below average temperatures Thursday

Showers start to taper off this evening as the low pressure system begins to track east. We may see a peak of sunshine as onshore flow weakens and allows for some clearing. Dense fog will develop during the overnight hours and could impact your morning commute Thursday. While dry conditions will persist into Thursday, a cool air mass will remain, causing temperatures to stay slightly cooler than average. Middle to upper 60s can be expected for the remainder of the week and into our weekend. Onshore flow weakens, allowing for some better clearing and periods of sunshine. The next low pressure system is set to move in this weekend, bringing more soggy and gloomy conditions. Onshore flow strengthens, meaning a lower cloud deck and fog will impact the region. By Tuesday the onshore flow weakens, so more pleasant and warmer conditions can be expected.

