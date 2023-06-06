Moisture chances diminish Wednesday

A low-pressure system is continuing to bring moisture and cooler air to the region Tuesday evening. Though there is less instability, there is still a chance of thunderstorms, especially in the mountains. Rain shower chances continue for everyone, but there may be some better clearing south of Point Conception.

On Wednesday, lows will be in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. The upper low will spin out as the core warms, diminishing our moisture chances. There could still be isolated thunderstorms in the mountains.

With less onshore flow Thursday, the marine layer will get shallower. The upper low will also start to exit east, removing some upper-level clouds. The coast will warm 1 to 3 degrees, and inland by 4 to 8 degrees.

Onshore flow increases Friday, bringing back our normal June Gloom conditions. Another upper low will come in over this weekend, but so far, it is looking to be fairly moisture-starved in coastal areas. There will be another chance for thunderstorms, yet again, in the mountains. Temperatures will stay 5 to 15 degrees below normal.