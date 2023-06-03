Possible sprinkles in the forecast, forecast for June 3rd

Some much appreciated sunshine has returned to our region despite still seeing mostly below normal temperatures. The marine layer is still lurking along the coast and we could even see some sprinkles in the forecast. For the overnight and in to Sunday, look for the fog to push onshore with temperatures dipping mostly in to the 50's and upper 40's. The fog will try to thin out and hopefully burn off for most areas away from the coast by mid day. Sunshine might a bit harder to find for our beach communities as the fog lingers. Highs will be in the 60's along the coast with 70's and. few lower 80's inland.

Looking ahead, tricky areas of low pressure will continue to push onshore from the Pacific. This will keep the onshore flow firmly in place as well as hold the temperatures to below normal levels. We could see widespread drizzle and even light rain by early Tuesday. The area of low pressure will have to drift far enough south in order to gives us anything measurable and at this time, it's a small chance at best. We will monitor closely and update the rain chances through early Tuesday. More fog is expected through the middle and end of next week along as all the marine layer variables continue to stay in place. In fact, our long range forecast models see very little change with regard to our "June Gloom" pattern right through the middle of the month.