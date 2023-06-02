Trending warmer by Friday, even warmer by Saturday

June Gloom is in full effect, but patchy clearing is possible once again by the afternoon. The dense morning marine layer can produce patchy drizzle or very light rain, along with visibility issues for some coastal and valley communities.

A warming trend is underway because of high pressure building and onshore flow weakening. Temperatures will be warmer Friday, with highs inland in the 70s and low 80s. The Central Coast will primarily be in the upper 50s and low 60s, but parts of the South Coast will warm up to the upper 60s and low 70s. The marine layer will be present, but some afternoon clearing, especially for inland communities, is expected this weekend.

Temperatures on Saturday will be even warmer than Friday, but a rapid cool down is on deck for early next week. An upper low will move through the area, even bringing the chance of light rain showers by Monday and Tuesday.