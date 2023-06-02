Plan for a nice weekend with near normal temperatures

Lows will be in the upper 40s to 50s early Saturday morning, but highs will warm again for one more day. The coast will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s, and valleys in the 70s to 80s.

Onshore flow is in place, but the marine layer will be shallower, clearing faster. The ridge of high pressure is bringing temperatures near normal for the first time in a while.

The ridge will weaken Sunday as an upper low develops in the Pacific Ocean. Temperatures will fall just by a couple of degrees and the day will still have a good deal of sunshine.

The low will cross over southern California Monday through Wednesday. Aside from drizzle in the marine layer, there is a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms, especially for mountain and foothill areas.

The low will wobble east Thursday, but the June Gloom pattern will remain, including below normal temperatures.