June Gloom in full effect

June Gloom has officially replaced May Gray, with strong onshore flow keeping the stubborn marine layer in place as we transition into a new month. Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday, with some patchy sun expected to peek through the mostly gray skies once again. Patchy morning drizzle or very light rain could fall because of the deep marine layer Thursday morning.

Temperatures remain mild and below seasonal average once again. Daytime highs along the coast will primarily be in the 60s, with highs inland in the upper 60s and low 70s. A ridge of high pressure will build and onshore flow will weaken slightly by Friday, causing temperatures to trend warmer. The warm up will especially be in felt inland this weekend, with coastal temperatures just slightly warming up.

The warmer weather is short-lived, with cooling on deck for early next week. The quiet and consistent weather pattern continues, with no other watches, warnings, or advisories in effect at this time.