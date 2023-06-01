A nicer Friday ahead with a little warmup!

June Gloom was right on track! With steady onshore flow, the marine layer will stick with us in at least the night to morning hours headed into Friday. There will be better clearing as temperatures warm for the day. Lows will be in the upper 40s to 50s and highs in the upper 60s to 70s for coastal areas, and in the low 80s for some interior valleys.

A ridge of high pressure will keep building into the region. As a result, temperatures will keep warming through Saturday, and skies will be clearer in general despite continued onshore flow.

A weak upper low will develop to the southwest on Sunday, and temperatures will begin their descent. As the low crosses over California early next week, temperatures will again be below normal, the marine layer will move deeper inland, and conditions may even be moist with morning drizzle and a slight chance of showers.