June Gloom replaces May Gray tomorrow

The month of May is coming to a close, but the weather pattern is here to stay as we transition from May Gray to June Gloom. The strong onshore flow keeps the marine layer in place Wednesday, with a patchy drizzle and light rain possible in the morning. There will be some clearing by the afternoon, but mostly gray skies will prevail once again.

Coastal conditions remain mild and generally consistent Wednesday, with a slight bump in daytime temperatures. Highs will primarily be in the mid-to-upper 60s along the South Coast and in the mid 60s to upper 50s for the Central Coast. Inland temperatures will be in the mid-to-low 70s.

As we inch closer to the first weekend of June, temperatures will continue to slowly trend warmer due to a ridge of high pressure building over the area. By the weekend, temperatures will be much warmer, especially for inland communities who will enjoy sunny skies as well.