Stubborn marine layer persists, thunderstorm chances for mountains

The main weather story over the past several weeks has been the very strong onshore flow keeping the stubborn marine layer in place and similar conditions will on deck for the rest of the week. The dense marine layer could produce a patchy morning drizzle Tuesday as well, but some clearing is possible for the far interior by the afternoon.

An upper low is moving through the region, bringing instability and slight thunderstorm chances for Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties Mountains. Very light and barely measurable rain could fall for coasts and valleys this afternoon as well.

Temperatures are trending a few degrees warmer Tuesday, with a real warm up on deck by the weekend. Daytime highs will primarily be in the low 70s inland today, with coastal temperatures in the 60s.