Foggy and cool Memorial Day ahead

Published 4:23 am

Memorial Day Weekend has been deemed by many as the unofficial start to summer, but the forecast will not reflect that this year. The quiet and consistent May Gray weather pattern continues into the last few days of May.

The strong onshore flow will keep the marine layer in place, with patchy morning drizzle and misting possible as well. Minimal clearing is on deck, especially for coastal communities. An upper low will be moving through the area later Monday, bringing light rain chances for higher elevations, including the foothills.

Daytime high temperatures will be in the upper 50s and mid 60s along the coast. Conditions inland will be cooler than the weekend, but will remain generally pleasant, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures remain below seasonal average for most of the week.

No drastic changes are anticipated this week.

Christa Kurkjian

