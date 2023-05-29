Skip to Content
A cool Memorial Day leads into another gray week

Published 3:36 pm

Memorial Day has remained cooler than average, and that will be the theme for the rest of the work week with strong onshore flow. Lows Tuesday will be in the 50s, and highs will be in the 60s with a smattering of low 70s across interior valleys.

Drizzle will likely be embedded in the marine layer Tuesday morning. The upper low will move through Southern California in the first part of the day, exiting east in the evening. As it crosses, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the Ventura County mountains in the afternoon.

There may still be morning drizzle Wednesday, but more holes in the marine layer stratus could develop as the day goes on. It will be the same story Thursday, with possible slight warming on tap.

Saturday will warm by 5 to 10 degrees under a little ridge of high pressure, making it the nicest day of the week. Temperatures will stay warm Sunday, but may drop by just a couple of degrees. The marine layer will stay in the night to morning hours, but there may be more midday sunshine.

Anikka Abbott

Anikka Abbott is a weather anchor and reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Anikka, click here.

