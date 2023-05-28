More fog and cool temperatures for Memorial day

Marine layer back in force once again despite the abundant sunshine we all enjoyed on Saturday. A strong onshore flow seminarians in place as weak Pacific storm fronts push toward the West Coast. Look for more fog and patchy drizzle for the overnight and in to early Memorial Day. Wish we could guarantee a little more sunshine for Monday, but it looks like more May Grey fog and cooler than normal temperatures. Look for highs to be in the 60's near the coast and only low to mid 70's farther inland.

Looking ahead, more Pacific fronts or waves of moisture will continue to push toward the West Coast. This means cooler than normal temperatures and limited clearing along the coast and even some interior valleys. Temperatures will remain below normal with cool to mild afternoon readings. Late night and early morning drizzle could also come in to play with the very thick marine layer. Our long range forecast does see a hint that high pressure could build just enough to deliver better clearing by next weekend. However, it will be slightly better at best and we might just see a continuation of the heavy marine layer routine. We will keep our fingers crossed for maybe a little more warmth and better afternoon clearing. Marine layer fog is very normal for this time of year, but a bit more sunshine would be very much appreciated.