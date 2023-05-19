Beach Hazards Statement extended, relief inland just days away

The consistent, spring-like pattern continues — warm and above average inland, cool to mild along the coastline. The stubborn and dense marine layer will linger and keep coastal temperatures mild once again, with highs primarily in the 60s. Inland temperatures will primarily be in the mid 70s, with the exception of Paso Robles holding on to 90s for one more day.

The Beach Hazards Statement was extended by the National Weather Service and will now be in effect through Friday evening. Elevated surf will be between three to six feet and local sets could get up to eight feet. There is an elevated risk of drowning, along with the possibility of coastal flooding. It is best to avoid Ventura County's beaches for the time being to ensure your safety.

Inland temperatures will progressively cool down, with relief from the toasty conditions on deck by early next week. Expect a mild and partly cloudy weekend for the coastline.