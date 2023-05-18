Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Ventura County beaches, stubborn marine layer continues along coast

There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for the Ventura County beaches until tonight. The stubborn marine layer remains in our coastal communities. Temperatures are a lot warmer for those living in the inland areas.

The advisory expires at 11 p.m. tonight. There is a chance of minor coastal flooding during the time of high tide. A Beach Hazards Statement in effect impacting the Ventura County beaches. There could be dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of up to 8 feet. It is advised to remain out of the water because of hazardous swimming conditions.

The onshore flow continues in the next coming days. This is airflow from the Pacific Ocean, bringing moisture in the beach areas of the Central and South Coast. This also brings some marine layer and foggy conditions in the evenings and mornings. That is expected to clear up as the day gets later, but some clouds will still linger.

There is a cooling trend expected to impact the region, but temperatures are expected to be mild to warm.