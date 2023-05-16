Foggy and mild along the coast, hot inland

Tuesday is almost a copy paste day weather wise for the region — with a mild coastal conditions and much warmer temperatures inland. The onshore flow will keep the marine layer in place for Tuesday as well.

Daytime high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Inland temperatures will be similar, but a few degrees warmer. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s.

We are following a very quiet and consistent weather pattern, with very little changes expected throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will slightly cool by the beginning of next week, with some relief especially for inland communities.