Mild along the coast, warm and above average inland

Following a pleasant weekend, temperatures will remain consistent into the work week. Temperatures inland will be very warm and above seasonal average for most of the week, but will be mild for coastal communities on Monday. Daytime high temperatures will primarily be in the 80s inland, with highs inn the upper 60s and low 70s along the coast.

The marine layer for coastal communities will be stubborn and linger, with overnight low clouds and fog expected as well. There will be some gradual clearing along the coast today, but partly cloudy conditions will prevail for the next several days. The patchy fog will likely impact some inland communities and valleys as well.

There are no drastic changes in the forecast this week, with temperatures staying consistent for the time being.