Fog will keep temperatures mild on the coast

The weather pattern we are seeing now will change very little through the whole week. At the coast, strong onshore flow is keeping skies gray with the marine layer. Consequently, highs will stay in the 70s.

However, inland temperatures are warmer than normal with more sun than the coast. Some valleys, including the Santa Ynez Valley, will still see some morning fog. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s, warmest up north.

There is strong high pressure to the north of us, and a weak low to the south of us. That is opening the door for some moisture to come in from the east, with a 10 to 15 percent chance of convection or even thunderstorms for the mountains. The best chance is Wednesday this week.

By Sunday or Monday next week, temperatures will cool slightly as the ridge to the north starts to break down.