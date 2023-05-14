More marine layer for your Monday forecast, May 14th

A strong inversion and stubborn onshore flow has kept many areas under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Cool to mild temperatures have been the result with many inland areas enjoying a little break from the recent spike in temperatures. Look for more fog and even patchy drizzle through the night and in to early Monday. Overnights low will be mostly in the 50's.

Looking ahead, a very interesting and complicated pattern has developed across the West. High pressure to our north is producing multiple days of very hot temperatures. Even San Francisco saw an 80-degree reading this weekend along with some records falling across inland Northern California. There is also a cut off area of low pressure dragging up Monsoonal like moisture from the southeast. Showers are possible to our east and south early next week. We should stay sort of locked in between the extreme warmth and potential rainfall. However, we will need to keep an eye on the moisture potential through about mid week. The heat will remain for inland areas and the marine layer will likely continue to do its daily ritual of ebbing and flowing along the coast. By late in the work week, a stronger onshore flow is expected to develop which will dry things out to our east. The onshore flow increase should also help to cool things down a few degrees inland.