Hot inland with coastal fog for Sunday Mother’s Day May 13th

Looking like late Spring or early Summer with big swings in temperatures from our inland to coastal areas. Toasty 80's and 90's for many valley locations while many beaches were only in the 60's to very low 70's. This pattern is expected to hold for Mother's Day Sunday. Look for a quiet overnight and more warmth for inland areas on Sunday. Hopefully our beaches will see some sunshine by the late morning on Sunday. With the persistent marine layer, coastal areas will once again stay in the 60's to about 70-degrees for afternoon highs.

Looking ahead, a very interesting and complicated pattern has developed across the West. High pressure to our north is producing multiple days of very hot temperatures. Even San Francisco is seeing 80-degree warmth with some records falling across inland Northern California. There is also a cut off area of low pressure dragging up Monsoonal like moisture from the southeast. Showers are possible to our east and south early next week. We should stay sort of locked in between the extreme warmth and potential rainfall. However, we will need to keep an eye on the moisture potential through about mid week. The heat will remain for inland areas and the marine layer will likely continue to do its daily ritual of ebbing and flowing along the coast. By late in the work week, a stronger onshore flow is expected to develop which will dry things out to our east. The onshore flow increase should also help to cool things down a few degrees inland.