Warming trend begins throughout region, will remain this way this week

The warming trend begins today and will continue throughout the week! Expect temperatures to increase slightly today. Breezy conditions are in the forecast. There will be some low-lying clouds lingering in parts of the region, that high pressure will help diminish those clouds.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect beginning at 6 p.m. This impacts the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. There could be Northwest winds of up to 30 MPH and gusts up to 45 MPH. The advisory expires at 3 a.m. on Friday. If you are on the road during this timeframe, drive with lots of caution.

Some low clouds will be hanging out Friday morning in parts of the region, but temperatures will continue to increase. Saturday will be the warmest day of the week, temperatures as high as the low 90s in northern San Luis Obispo County. It will be a great beach day in the Central and South Coasts.

Temperatures will slightly decrease early next week, but it will still be nice and mild.