A warm up possible in the forecast, May 7th Evening Weather

A splash of sunshine made for a beautiful day despite some cloudiness next to our foothills and mountains. Still seeing a strong onshore flow over much of the region which is responsible for variable cloudiness. Patchy fog is likely along the coast tonight and in to early Monday. We also have one area under a Wind Advisory which is the Gaviota Coast out west toward Point Conception. The advisory will last in to early Monday. Winds from the north could gust up above 35 mph, especially below passes and canyons. Look for highs on Monday to be mostly in the 60's to very low 70's.

Looking ahead, temperatures as well as fog will linger through about mid week. Yet another late season cut off low driven storm will flirt with us by late Tuesday. We really don't see much of threat other than maybe increasing the onshore flow enough to produce some late night and early morning drizzle. However, as mentioned that it is a cut off low type of storm and that means consistent monitoring will be necessary just in case. Beyond Wednesday a large pattern shift is possible with regard to building high pressure over the West Coast. If this goes according to plan, a significant warm up could occur. We could easily see inland temperatures warming up in to the 80's and even 90's. Marine layer will likely keep the coast much cooler which is typical for late Spring or early Summer.