Mostly dry and mild weekend ahead

The late season storm that brought rain and cooler temperatures to the region has made its way out of California. There were light scattered showers earlier Friday morning, with some lingering, isolated showers expected into this evening for the foothills and mountains. However, coastal and valley areas are mostly dry and clear.

A mild weekend is on tap, with temperatures trending just a few degrees warmer, but staying below seasonal average into early next week. Daytime high temperatures on Saturday will primarily be in the 60s, with parts of the Central Coast not warming up beyond the upper 50s. Overnight lows will primarily be in the 40s.

Beyond this week's storm, we are following a fairly quiet weather pattern. The next change in the forecast will take place later next week, when temperatures will quickly, and significantly, warm up.