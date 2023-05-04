The late season storm has mostly moved out of the region, with some lingering, scattered showers expected for the rest of Thursday. The heaviest rain fell Wednesday night into early Thursday. Rain totals were fairly on track, with the South Coast and Ventura County receiving slightly more rain than the Central Coast. Several inches of snow fell in our local mountains, along with hail at lower elevations.

All three counties will be mostly dry by Friday and into the weekend, with a slow and steady warming trend on deck. Temperatures remain below seasonal average for the time being. Daytime highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight lows will primarily be in the 40s.

By early next week, temperatures will warm up and sunny skies will prevail. Beyond this storm, we are following a fairly quiet weather pattern as we approach the weekend.