Heaviest rain will fall between Wednesday PM and Thursday AM

The late season storm that is approaching the region will bring rain showers and thunderstorm chances to the region Wednesday. The heaviest rain will fall Wednesday evening into early Thursday. This system has some instability, which means there is a chance of thunderstorms for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Projected rainfall totals are slightly higher than yesterday, with half an inch to an inch expected for coasts and valleys, but up to two inches for foothills and mountains. More rain is expected for communities south of Point Conception. This cold storm could bring several inches of snow at 5,000 feet or higher. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Ventura County's Mountains from 8pm Wednesday night until 2pm Thursday afternoon. Travel to and from the mountains will be dangerous. It is best to avoid doing so for the time being.

Daytime high temperatures were actually warmer on Wednesday, with mild conditions expected into tomorrow. Highs will be a few degrees cooler, with 60s expected for most of the area. Overnight lows will primarily be in the 40s and 50s once again.

There is a lingering chance of light rain by the end of the week, but sunny skies and warmer conditions are expected by early next week.