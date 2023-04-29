Warm now with changes ahead, April 29th Forecast

Another beautiful Spring day with more inland warmth contrasting noticeably with a very cool and cloudy coast. We expect to see a cooling trend starting on Sunday which will be noticeable inland as high pressure loosens its grip over California. Look for more fog and even spotty drizzle right along the coast. Inland areas will stay mostly clear with some fog possibly creeping in very early on Sunday. As for temperatures, expect another cool to mild day near our beaches with highs mostly in the 60's and even upper 50's. Inland areas will stay nice and warm with highs in the 70's and 80's.

Looking ahead, get ready for a a little whiplash weather as a very late season storm knocks on our West Coast door. Temperatures on Monday are expected to cool significantly with highs only in. the 50's and 60's. This will likely feel extra cool after so many areas enjoyed 80's and even low 90's just two days previous. The cool down heads in to Tuesday and then we start seeing a couple of threats for showers as we head toward mid week. This will be a cut off low situation which means that our weather computers are seeing many possibilities with regard to timing and intensity. When a storm is cut off from the normal Jet Stream wind currents, it can meander or drift in many directions which is why we have to be extra vigilant and keep updating the forecast. We do expect some rain between Tuesday and Thursday, mountain snow above 4500 feet and a chance for thunder. We will stay on top of it and as explained, try to stay ahead of any changes that might bring us either moderate rain or maybe just a glancing blow. By Friday, low pressure should clear out and that will lead to a nice first weekend of May.