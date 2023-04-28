Saturday will be the warmest day of the week!

After a mild to warm Friday, Saturday is due to be the warmest and nicest day of the week! Lows will be in the 50s. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s on the coast, and in the 80s to low 90s inland.

The ridge is over Southern California Saturday, and will start to inch eastward by the evening, continuing its journey Sunday. Onshore flow will also keep the marine layer in place for coastal areas. Temperatures will cool a tad.

There's a larger drop-off in temperature Monday, especially noticeable for interior areas. A trough is moving along the West Coast and the marine layer will deepen with yet more onshore flow.

Starting Tuesday, there is a 20 to 40 percent chance of rain showers, and even a non-zero chance of thunderstorms. Rain is more likely Wednesday. Snow may fall above 4,500 feet.

As of today, some models are showing a quarter to three quarters of an inch across the region, and some more bullish models are showing over an inch of rain on the Central Coast with less to the south of Point Conception. Estimated timing and rain totals will become more accurate closer to the event. Rain will start to fizzle out on Thursday.