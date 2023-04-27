Warm weather with a marine layer Friday

Temperatures going into Friday will change little on the coast, with possible slight warming inland. Highs on the coast will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s, and up to the 80s or low 90s further inland.

The ridge is staying in place Friday, pinching into a high pressure system Friday night over Southern California. However, the marine layer will still be slow to clear, especially on the South Coast.

Saturday will be the warmest day with the high overhead. By Saturday evening and through Sunday, it will push east and temperatures will cool a tad the second half of the weekend because of it.

A cold trough will move down the West Coast Monday, abruptly dropping temperatures into the 50s and 60s, several degrees below normal. The marine layer will deepen and drizzle is possible.

Tuesday through Thursday, there is a 20 to 40 percent chance of light rain showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Preliminary estimates show up to an inch of rain on the Central Coast and less to the south. Plus, snow may fall down to 5,000 feet. This has plenty of time to change over coming days.