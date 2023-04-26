Mild coast and warm interior through Friday

Northeast winds are weakly blowing across some of the interior, all staying below advisory levels. Normally, northeasterly winds would push out low clouds, but since the winds are weak and onshore flow is present, the marine layer was persistent again Wednesday.

Because of the above, temperatures stayed mild for coastal areas, but warmed slightly in the interior. A ridge of high pressure will sit squarely over the state Thursday and Friday, but onshore flow will increase. Highs will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s for the coast, and 70s to 80s inland.

Winds turn offshore late Friday through Saturday, making Saturday the warmest of the week. Temperatures will be several degrees above average and some inland valleys could even reach the low 90s. At this time, we are not expecting to break record highs.

Temperatures will cool a tad Sunday with onshore flow returning and the ridge pushing east. There is a much bigger leap down in temperature Monday as a trough moves down the West Coast. Strong onshore flow will expand the marine layer for gray skies again.

Temperatures will continue cooling through next week as the upper low moves over or just west of Central California. Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday and there's around a 20 percent chance of light, but measurable rain.