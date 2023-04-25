Staying mild and foggy along the coast, while inland temps warm further

The marine layer was stubborn along the South Coast and Ventura County's coastline on Tuesday, with minimal clearing into early afternoon. Conditions were vastly different inland and for the Northern half of the region, where sunny skies prevailed.

Wednesday will be similar temperature wise along the coast, but warmer weather is expected for interior communities. Daytime highs will primarily be in the upper 60s and low 70s along the coast, with mid-to-upper 80s expected inland.

A significant warming trend will begin by Thursday, with temperatures progressively warming up by the weekend as high pressure strengthens aloft. Saturday is expected to be the warmest day for most of the region, with inland communities flirting with the low 90s.

Following the very warm weekend, temperatures will rapidly cool down by the start of next week, with more cloud cover expected as well.