Light marine layer Tuesday morning, warming up in the afternoon

This morning, we have an onshore flow, bringing some marine layer into our region. A whirl of air is pushing the stratus south. Dryer conditions will increase the region's temperatures later this afternoon.

An offshore flow will result in warmer and drier conditions, especially in the coastal and interior valley areas. It will be breezy throughout the day, not as gusty as yesterday. It will warm up by 3 to 6 degrees today.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will warm up, which is a great time to be at the beach. By Thursday, an onshore flow will kick in throughout our region, dropping temperatures slightly. It will still be a pleasant day to enjoy the outdoors.

A significant change is in store for the following Monday as a troph drops quickly into the area. It will bring a rapid deepening of the marine later and at least 10 degrees of cooling.