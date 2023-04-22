Saturday Evening Forecast April 22nd

Our gorgeous and very warm weather is slowly turning the other way with a strengthening onshore flow. Look for breezy and even windy conditions for portions of the South Coast. For now, there are no advisories in place for wind, but gusts near and west of Gaviota could go as high as 20 or 30 miles per hour. patchy fog is also expected, especially along the Central Coast. Lows will be mostly in the 50's.

Looking ahead, a very quiet weather pattern is expected for our region over the next several days. Temperatures will cool through about Tuesday with high in the 60's and 70's. High pressure will rebuild slowly by midweek. Temperatures will then warm slightly the rest of the work week. We may even see a return of a few 80's inland while the marine layer continues to keep the coastline cooler. Overall, no real big weather shocks are foreseen and it looks like April will go out the way it came in which is very dry. Our long range forecast models do see a possible storm system drifting toward California in early May. It's very early to be sure, but we'll keep a close eye on the forecast just in case.