Summer-like weather into Saturday

Temperatures skyrocketed on Friday, making it the warmest day of 2023 thus far. Most of the daytime highs were in the 80s, with a few communities warming up to the 90s or holding onto 70s. Plenty of sunshine will accompany the summer-like conditions into tomorrow. The breezy Northerly to Northeasterly winds will be breezy at times, but should remain below advisory levels.

Saturday will be sunny and pleasant, but temperatures will cool slightly, especially along the coast. Daytime highs along the coast will primarily be in the 60s and 70s, but some inland temperatures will hold onto 80s for one more day.

A trough will move in over the weekend, which will cool temperatures down several degrees by the beginning of next week. The marine layer will return along the coast and the onshore trends will keep temperatures mild.