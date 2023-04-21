Friday will be the warmest day of 2023 so far

High pressure is building in further, making it the warmest day of 2023 so far! A ridge in the East Pacific Ocean is sweeping by to the west of the state. Highs Friday will be in the 70s, with valleys and a few cities on the South Coast in the 80s.

Offshore flow is still in place, triggering breezy northeasterly to northerly winds. There is a wind advisory until 10:00 am Friday in the eastern Santa Ynez Range. Gusts will be over 50 mph, but are gradually dying down through the morning.

Temperatures will be warmest Friday, and cool slightly as a trough will move over the West Coast over the course of the weekend. Onshore flow will return as well, prompting a more pronounced cooldown at the coast where the sea breeze will be earlier and stronger.

Although a ridge will pop up over the West Coast Tuesday, the marine layer will stay in place with onshore flow, and consequently hinder significant warming. Mild temperatures will stagnate through midweek, and there may be another decent warmup in store for the end of next week.