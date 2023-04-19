Warming trend begins throughout region, windy day

Happy Wednesday! We will experience a warming trend throughout out the region. Gusty northerly winds are expected at times. There will be clearer skies in the Central and South Coasts, it will be a nice day to enjoy the sunshine. Some Wind Advisories are in effect, impacting most parts of the region.

The advisory will impact the Santa Barbara County South Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Range, Santa Barbara County Interior, and the Southern Ventura County Mountains. It will expire at 9 a.m. for the Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountain Eastern Range, and the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

As for the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, and Southern Ventura County Mountains, the advisory will expire at 3 a.m. Thursday. There will be Northwest to Northerly winds between 20-30 MPH and gusts of up to 45 MPH.

The offshore flow will bring dryer conditions to our region. Temperatures are expected to increase by 3 to 6 degrees, depending on the city. That warming trend will continue today, Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, there will be temperatures in the 80s in parts of the Central and South Coasts.