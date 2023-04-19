Sunny, warm, and windy end of the week

A warming trend began today, but as high pressure continues to build, temperatures will rapidly warm up by Friday and Saturday. Daytime high temperatures will be even warmer on Thursday. Highs primarily in the mid-to-low 70s are on tap, but some inland communities will reach the upper 70s.

Gusty northerly and northeasterly winds continue to be of a concern, with advisory level winds expected for the next few days. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range until 3am on Thursday. 20-30 mph winds and gusts up to 45 mph are expected. For the Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, the Advisory will be in effect from 6pm Wednesday until 10am Thursday morning. 15-30 mph winds and gusts up to 50 mph are expected, with especially gusty winds expected in the Montecito Hills.

Temperatures will warm up to the 80s by the end of the week for most of the region. Sunny skies will accompany the warmer conditions as well.

Onshore flow will return, along with low clouds and fog by next week, which means cool conditions will once again return to the region.