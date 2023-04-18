Wednesday marks the start of a rapid warmup

Tuesday's high temperatures are sitting below normal once again, but a rapid warmup starts Wednesday. Lows will be in the 40s to 50s. Highs will reach the 60s in most areas, with some 70s even for the South Coast and valleys.

Tightening northerly gradients will trigger gusty northwest to north winds Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, even stronger than the previous evening. For advisories, sustained winds will be 15 to 30 mph, and gusts will be 35 to 45 mph.

A wind advisory is already in effect on the Central Coast, expiring at 8:00 pm. It runs from 4:00 pm Tuesday to 9:00 am Wednesday for the Southwest Coast and west Santa Ynez Range. It starts at 10:00 pm Tuesday for the Southeast Coast, east Santa Ynez Range, interior Santa Barbara County mountains, and Ventura County mountains. It expires at 9:00 am Wednesday for those areas, expect for the Ventura mountains, lasting until 2:00 pm.

The marine layer will thin Wednesday with cold air advection, and skies should stay mostly clear thereafter to the end of the week. Temperatures will warm each day Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as flow turns offshore. It will be a rapid warmup with some valley areas even reaching the 80s.

The marine layer will begin a slow return on Sunday, and temperatures will cool slightly. The cooldown will continue into early next week.