Cooling trend continues throughout region, gusty winds expected

Happy Tuesday! The cooling trend continues today as the trough remains in the area. A cloud pattern remains this morning. It will be a windy day today with advisories in parts of the Central and South Coasts.

We have a Wind Advisory in effect right now in the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. That expires at 9 a.m. this morning. There will be Northwest to north winds of up to 20 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH. Some advisories will be in effect today and tonight.

From noon until 8 p.m. this evening, the Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast will be under a Wind Advisory. There will be Northwest winds between 10 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. this evening until 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountain Eastern Range, and the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. There will be North to Northeast winds between 15-30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH.

In the Southern Ventura County Mountains, a Wind Advisory is in effect between 10 p.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday. There will be Northwest to North winds of up to 20-30 MPH and gusts of up to 45 MPH.

A warming and dry trend is expected to kick in for the remainder of the week. This trough will bring temperatures between our region's high 50s to mid-60s. There will be temperatures as high as the low 80s. That will change beginning tomorrow.