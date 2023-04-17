Cool and windy on Tuesday, before significant warming begins

Cool and mostly cloudy conditions were the name of the game on Monday. Similar conditions are expected Tuesday, as a trough moves towards the region and keeps temperatures cool for one more day. Gusty northwesterly winds will accompany the below average temperatures, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for a portion of South Santa Barbara County.

Wind speeds between 20-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 45 mph for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. The Wind Advisory will be in effect from 5pm Monday until 9am Tuesday morning.

A rapid warming trend will begin Wednesday, as a ridge of high pressure builds over the area. The significantly warmer weather will especially be evident by Thursday and into the weekend. The warmer conditions will be additionally fueled by gusty Santa Anas, mostly felt in Ventura County.

Temperatures stay warm over the weekend, but cloud cover and cooling will return by early next week.