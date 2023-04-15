Saturday Evening Forecast April 15th

Picture perfect mid April weather as high pressure dominates across much of the West Coast. We are expecting another round of marine layer fog to push onshore overnight and in to early Sunday. Lows will be mostly inn the 40's and 50's. The fog will linger for some coastal communities on Sunday as the onshore flow strengthens a bit. Look for highs to be in the 60's and low 70's for most areas. However, a few coastal areas may struggle to get out of the 50's with the added fog cover.

Looking ahead, we still see a very active Pacific storm pattern with most of the energy staying well to our north. This means will continue to see the very Spring like pattern of onshore flow and mostly seasonal temperatures through about mid week. Wind could be an issue from time to time as a strong northerly flow develops early Monday. The usual regions, like the South Coast near and west of Goleta, would be most likely to get the strongest wind. The next surge of northerly winds could then arrive by Thursday and along with that, a decent warming trend. We will have to watch closely and update the forecast as we head in to early next week. But, early forecast model runs show temperatures ticking up in to the mid and even upper 70's as we head toward next weekend.