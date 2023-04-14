Slightly warmer weather on deck

Friday was cool along the coast and mild inland, but a slight warming trend is on deck for the weekend due to high pressure building over the area. The system of low pressure is making its way out of the region, but onshore flow will linger, which is why the warming trend will not be significant.

Daytime high temperatures on Saturday will be mild along the coast, with numbers primarily in the mid 60s. Inland communities will warm up to the mid-to-low 70s.

We are following a fairly quiet weather pattern, with no watches, advisories, or warnings in effect at this time. Cooling is expected by early next week, with the presence of the marine layer return to coastal areas.