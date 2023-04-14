A mini weekend warmup ahead!

High temperatures Friday will be cool on the Central Coast in the low 60s, and mild on the South Coast and inland in the mid to upper 60s. For many coastal areas, you can expect a gray wake-up. Though there is another chance of patchy drizzle in the marine layer in the Southland, there will be better clearing on the Central Coast.

The trough is exiting the region. However, onshore flow is sticking around weakly. As such, tonight's marine layer will get patchier and more disorganized. High pressure will start to build in from the Pacific Ocean.

Temperatures will warm slightly Saturday, but warming will be somewhat limited because of onshore flow and the sea breeze. Valley areas do have a chance to reach the low to mid 70s.

With more southwest flow Sunday, the marine layer will deepen in the evening. Troughing will take over the West Coast Monday and Tuesday, cooling temperatures a little each day.

The weather makes a U-turn on Wednesday next week. A ridge will come in to the state, and models are indicating it could be stronger, and that offshore flow could even develop by the end of the week. That would create a decent warmup with clear skies to boot!