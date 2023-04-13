Staying cool tomorrow before warming up this weekend

Daytime temperatures were cool along the coast and mild inland on Thursday, with more sunshine by the afternoon. Friday will be similar to today, with morning cloud cover and gradual clearing by the afternoon. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler along the coast, with upper 50s and low 60s expected. Highs inland will primarily be in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

The low pressure system has brought light rain to Los Angeles County, but windy and cloudy conditions for parts of the region. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 8pm for Santa Barbara County's Central Coast Beaches. The Wind Advisory for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern Coast and the Western Santa Ynez Mountains will be in effect from 5pm Thursday evening until 3am Friday morning. Gusts up to 45 mph are expected, meaning the gusty northwesterly winds can potentially be damaging.

By the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will build, weakening the marine layer and bringing warmer weather for Saturday and Sunday. Some daytime high temperatures may warm to above average numbers for some interior communities this weekend.