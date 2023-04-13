Happy Thursday! It is another day of marine later and patchy fog in parts of the Central and South Coasts.

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here .

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.