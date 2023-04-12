A drizzly marine layer with gusty NW winds overnight into Thursday

It's been a rather gray day for many across the region. With strong onshore flow, the marine layer has seen little no clearing along the South Coast, though the north-facing slopes have seen patchy sunshine. There has even been patchy drizzle at times around the foothills of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Lows Thursday morning will be in the 40s for coastal areas, and 50s inland. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s for coastal areas, and in the upper 60s for inland areas.

As the low drops southeast off of Oregon, it will send the trough directly over us Wednesday night to Thursday morning. With more of a land-trajectory for the trough, our region will stay dry aside from marine layer drizzle. The trough, however, will set us up gusty northwest to north winds.

There is a wind advisory for the Santa Barbara County Central Coast from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday for the Southwest Coast and west Santa Ynez Range from 5:00 pm Thursday to 2:00 am Thursday, and for the east Santa Ynez Range from midnight to 6:00 am Thursday. Sustained winds will be 20 to 35 mph, with gusts from 40 to 55 mph.

There is also a high surf advisory for the Santa Barbara County Central Coast beaches until 3:00 pm Thursday, with waves highest at northwest-facing beaches. Breaking waves will be 8 to 10 feet Wednesday, increasing up to 12 feet Thursday.

An eddy may form Thursday or Friday, making for more stubborn low clouds along the South Coast, if so. Winds will diminish Friday as the trough exits.

A ridge will build in on Saturday, warming temperatures up to the 70s in many cases. The marine layer will be much more minimal. The ridge will push east Sunday and onshore flow will increase again. Early next week, a trough will set up gusty winds again, and the marine layer could bring another round of patchy drizzle.