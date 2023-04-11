Windy and foggy conditions, along with cooler temperatures ahead

A cooling trend will begin Wednesday as onshore flow increases and low pressure moves into the region. Windy conditions will accompany the cooler temperatures, with a Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern Coast. The gusty northwesterly winds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph expected. It will be in effect from 6pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday.

The marine layer will be present once again along the coast, especially impacting the South Coast and Ventura County. The fog will linger much longer for the Southern half of the region, with afternoon clearing expected for the Central Coast.

Daytime high temperatures will primarily be in the 60s on Wednesday, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s expected. Temperatures will be cooler until the weekend, before a ridge builds and another warming trend begins.