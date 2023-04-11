Another foggy start throughout the region, Wind Advisory to be in effect Tuesday evening

Happy Tuesday! We are off to a foggy start and a breezy morning. We are also experiencing a cooling trend in our region, and low clouds. With this trend, we are going to see temperatures drop by 4 to 12 degrees.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect in the Santa Barbara County Sourthwestern Coast. This begins at 6 p.m. this evening and expires 6 a.m. Wednesday. There could be Northwest winds of up to 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH. This could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

On Wednesday, a lower pressure will move in the Central and South Coasts. A troph will also come in, bringing some mostly cloudy skies. It will be a windy morning because of the advisory that will still be in effect. Fog could still be lingering in some parts of the region.

Temperatures will continue to be cool on Thursday. Some clouds and sunshine is expected, with temperatures between the high 50s and mid 60s. A warming trend is expected beginning Friday.