Off to foggy start in parts of Central & South Coasts, warming up in afternoon, fog to return in evening

Happy Monday! We will see some fog in parts of the Coastal area of our region. Driving with caution is important. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect.

The advisory impacts most of the coastal area in our region. It expires at 11 a.m. this morning. The fog creates very low visibility, creating dangerous driving conditions. When driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead. The visibility could be a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog.

The good news is we will see a warm day today. Some cities will be up to 80 degrees. We could see the fog return near the coast by the evening tonight and overnight. That should clear up by Wednesday.