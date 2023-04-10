A cooling trend will begin Tuesday

Fog permeated coastal areas this Monday morning, and grew dense around the South Coast through the Ventura Coast. There has been some good clearing away from the beach, which has created huge disparities in temperature between areas with and without the sun. High temps in areas covered by fog are reaching the 60s, but are well into the 70s for areas away from the beach, and even up to 80 degrees for some valley spots.

By Monday night, some dense fog pockets will fill in again, and stick around into the morning. However, strong northwesterly flow will set up decent wind on the western South Coast, keeping the area clearer of clouds. It may trigger wind advisories on the Gaviota Coast.

Tuesday will take a cooler turn as the ridge of high pressure exits and a trough approaches to take its place. Gusty northerly winds will pick up on the South Coast in the evening. Wednesday will be a repeat, with slightly cooler temperatures yet.

On Thursday, the trough will sharpen and drag a weak cold front across LA County, possibly bringing light rain or drizzle there. Precipitation is unlikely in our region, with chances standing only at 10 percent. However, Thursday will be the coolest day of the week for us.

Just in time for Friday, a weak ridge will begin to build into SoCal and onshore flow will weaken. A warmup will start and last through at least the weekend.