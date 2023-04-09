Sunday Evening Forecast April 9th

Our weather did not disappoint us for our Easter activities. Plenty of sunshine for most areas with just some lingering fog right along the coast. Temperatures warmed in many areas with widespread 60's and 70's. Look for the marine layer to creep back onshore and inland as we head through the evening and in to early Monday. Lows will be mostly in the 40's and 50's. Fog could be low enough to the ground for dense fog to be an issue. A Dense Fog Advisory has been posted by the National Weather Service which will last through much of Monday morning.

Looking ahead, we will see a continuation of our quiet weather pattern as we head toward mid April.. That means more coastal fog and cool to mild temperatures with inland areas enjoying plenty of sunshine. A very late season storm will approach the region by mid week. Right now our weather forecast models are split on what this will bring with a few model runs pointing toward some sprinkles. For now, we'll call for a cool down and increasing clouds by Wednesday and Thursday. We will update our forecast by early in the work week to see if any measurable becomes more likely.